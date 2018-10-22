Israeli forces kill Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says forces shot and killed a Palestinian who attempted to stab a soldier in the West Bank.

The military says troops opened fire on the Palestinian after he tried stabbing the soldier, who was lightly wounded. The incident occurred on Monday in Hebron, outside the Cave of the Patriarchs, or the Ibrahimi Mosque, a site holy to Jews and Muslims.

Hebron is the West Bank’s largest city and a frequent flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Several hundred hard-line Jewish settlers live in heavily fortified enclaves amid tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Monday’s incident comes as security forces continue to search for a Palestinian who shot and killed two Israelis in a West Bank industrial park earlier this month. The area has experienced an uptick in violence since then.