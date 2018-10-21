Quantcast
help information
Clear
80.1 ° F
Full Weather

Siemens, GE vie for Iraq electricity contracts

Posted on 10/21/2018 by AP News

BAGHDAD — Multinational giants Siemens and General Electric say they have signed memorandums of understanding with Iraq to rebuild the country’s electricity infrastructure.

The two companies, vying for contracts potentially worth billions of dollars, both released statements Sunday saying they have signed memorandums with outgoing Electricity Minister Qasim al-Fahdawi. It will be up to a new government, which could be sworn in within weeks, to sign binding contracts.

Iraq’s power grid is unable to meet daily demand, and residents contend with rolling blackouts.

In comments made to the German weekly Welt am Sonntag, Joachim Land, the head of the industry group BDI, accused the U.S. of leaning on Baghdad to sign a deal with G.E.

Siemens is headquartered in Munich.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad did not have an immediate comment.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.