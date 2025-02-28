Lebanon’s new PM calls for ‘full Israeli withdrawal’ while visiting border areas

AITAROUN, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s new prime minister, Nawaf Salam, used a tour on Friday of areas near the border with Israel that suffered wide destruction during the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war to call for an Israeli withdrawal and promised residents of border villages a safe return to their homes and reconstruction.

Salam’s visit came two days after his government won a vote of confidence in parliament, where members of Hezbollah’s bloc voted in favor of the new administration’s policy statement, although it said that only the national army has the right defends the country in case of war. The statement was a blow to the militant group that has kept its weapons over the past decades saying it is necessary to defend Lebanon against Israel.

“This is the first real working day of the government. We salute the army and its martyrs,” Salam said in the southern port city of Tyre while meeting residents of the border village of Dheira. “We promise you a safe return to your homes as soon as possible.”

The government is committed to the reconstruction of destroyed homes, which “is not a promise but a personal commitment by myself and the government,” Salam added.

Israel withdrew its troops from much of the border area earlier this month, but left five outlooking posts inside Lebanon, in what Lebanese officials called a violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on Nov. 27, ending the war.

Official burials

Salam said his government is gathering Arab and international support in order “to force the enemy to withdraw from our occupied lands and the so-called five points.”

“There is no real and lasting stability without full Israeli withdrawal,” he said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets across the border on Oct. 8, 2023, one day after a deadly Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. Israel responded with shelling and airstrikes in Lebanon, and the two sides became locked in an escalating conflict that became a full-blown war in late September.

More than 4,000 people were killed in Lebanon and more than 1 million were displaced at the height of the conflict, of which over 100,000 have not been able to return home. On the Israeli side, dozens of people were killed and some 60,000 are displaced.

On Friday, the remains of scores of people who were killed during the war and temporarily buried were taken to the border village of Aitaroun where an official burial was held.

Charges over attack on UNIFIL

During his tour, Salam — who also visited the southern cities of Marjayoun and Nabatiyeh — praised the U.N. peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, that has been deployed along the Lebanon-Israel border since 1978.

In mid-February, UNIFIL’s outgoing deputy commander was injured when protesters attacked a convoy taking peacekeepers to the Beirut airport.

On Friday, three judicial officials told The Associated Press that 26 people have been charged in the attack on UNIFIL, including five who are in detention and the rest remain at large.

The officials said 26 have were charged late Thursday by the Military Court’s Government Commissioner Judge Fadi Akiki with terrorism, undermining state authority, robbery and forming a gang to carry out evil acts. The judicial officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said those charged could get up to life in prison.

The officials also said that a bag was stolen from UNIFIL’s convoy that had about $30,000 in cash and that the money is still missing.

Mroue reported from Beirut.

BY SARAH EL DEEB and BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press