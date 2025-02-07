A look at the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, by the numbers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out four swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 18 hostages and nearly 500 prisoners. A fifth swap, in which three more hostages and dozens more prisoners will be released, is set for Saturday.

Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages for nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees during this first phase of the ceasefire. The sides have also begun negotiations on a second phase aimed at returning the remaining hostages, releasing additional prisoners and ending the war.

Here is a breakdown of the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023:

Total captured: 251

Hostages freed in exchanges or other deals: 127

Bodies of dead hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 40

Hostages rescued alive: 8

Hostages still in captivity, alive or dead: 76

Hostages declared dead by Israel: 34

Women and children in captivity: 3 ( A mother and her two young sons.)

Israeli soldiers still captive: 13

Israeli soldiers believed to be alive : 6

Non-Israelis still captive: 5 (3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian)

Non-Israelis believed alive: 2 (1 from Thailand, 1 from Nepal)

Israelis still in Gaza since before the Oct. 7 attack: 3 (body of one soldier killed in 2014 war, and two civilians who entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015 and are believed alive)