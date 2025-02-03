At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in northern Syria View Photo

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded Monday when a car bomb exploded on the outskirts of a northern Syrian city, local civil defense and a war monitor reported.

The car on the outskirts of the city of Manbij detonated next to a vehicle carrying agricultural workers, killing 14 women and one man, the local Syrian civil defense reported. Another 15 women were wounded, some of them in critical condition. However, Britain-based war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 18 women were killed as well as one man.

It was the seventh car bomb explosion in Manbij in just over a month, said Munir Mustafa, the deputy director of civil defense, known as The White Helmets. He warned that the ongoing attacks in Aleppo province near Syria’s second city will halt Syria’s progress to bring about post-war security and economic recovery.

“The continued attacks on Syrian civilian areas and targeting civilians while they are trying to recover from the effects of the war of the defunct Assad regime that lasted for about 14 years threatens their lives, deepens their humanitarian tragedy, undermines educational and agricultural activities and livelihoods, and worsens the humanitarian situation in Syria,” Mustafa said.

Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December, where Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army continue to clash with the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

A car bombing in Manbij on Saturday killed four civilians and wounded nine, SANA reported, citing civil defense officials.

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and OMAR ALBAM

Associated Press