Saudi foreign minister makes first official trip to Lebanon in a decade after years of strained ties

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat visited Lebanon on Thursday for the first time in a decade following years of strained relations between the oil-rich kingdom and the tiny Mediterranean country.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit comes almost two months after a ceasefire went into effect that halted Israel and the Hezbollah group’s war that battered southern Lebanon and destroyed much of the group’s military capabilities. It also comes following a lightening insurgency in Syria in December that ousted Bashar Assad and ended decades of his family’s rule.

Lebanon this month elected its first president in over two years and appointed a new prime minister. The ascension of both army chief General Joseph Aoun as president, as well as diplomat and former head of the International Criminal Court Nawaf Salam as prime minister-elect, are both seen as major blows to the Hezbollah group.

Bin Farhan is set to meet President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have been concerned about Iran-backed Hezbollah and allies’ rising influence in government, and eventually led to a diplomatic crisis in 2021. Riyadh had been critical of Lebanese authorities’ failure to combat drug smuggling from the tiny country into the kingdom, and eventually imposed punitive measures following televised remarks of Lebanon’s information minister where he criticized Riyadh’s war in Yemen against the Houthis.

Riyadh banned imports coming from Lebanese, which compounded economic pain for Lebanese farmers and industrialists as the country was in the throes of an economic crisis that crippled its banks and pulled many in poverty. Lebanese authorities have since unsuccessfully tried to convince Saudi Arabia to reverse the ban.

Lebanon for years has aspired to rekindle ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, which for years have been key trade partners and whose nationals came to Lebanon boosting its tourism economy. It’s a critical time for the country which mired in an economic crisis, but needs billions to rebuild dozens of towns and villages battered by war.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB

Associated Press