Turkey arrests leader of far-right party on charges of inciting violence through social media

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Tuesday arrested the leader of a far-right opposition party on charges of inciting violence through a series of anti-refugee posts on social media, his party said.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of Turkey’s anti-immigrant Victory Party, was detained by police on Monday as part of an investigation into allegations that he insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech he delivered a day earlier.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s office, however, released Ozdag from custody on charges of insulting the president but subsequently ordered his arrest on charges of “inciting hatred and hostility among the public,” the party said.

Prosecutors presented 11 of the politician’s posts on the social platform X as evidence against him, the party said. The prosecutor’s office also held Ozdag responsible for anti-Syrian refugee rioting that erupted in the central Turkish province of Kayseri last year, during which hundreds of homes and businesses were attacked.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul who is seen as a possible candidate to challenge Erdogan in the next elections, criticized Ozdag’s arrest, saying on X that “Everyone knows that this is political meddling in the judiciary.”

Imamoglu, who is a member of Turkey’s main opposition party, was convicted of insulting members of Turkey’s electoral board in 2022 and faces a two-year ban from politics if his conviction is upheld by a court of appeals.

Ozdag, a 63-year-old former academic, is an outspoken critic of Turkey’s refugee policies and has called for the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees.

The politician was being taken to Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul, according to his party.

Mehmet Ali Sehirlioglu, the party’s spokesman, would temporarily assume leadership of the Victory Party.