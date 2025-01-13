Middle East latest: Gaza ceasefire talks press on in Qatar View Photo

Israel and Hamas appear to be inching closer to a phased ceasfire agreement, officials said Monday.

But a deal hasn’t been reached yet, and there are a number of obstacles that could still scupper the talks in Qatar.

The war in Gaza has ground on for more than 15 months, starting on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people, and abducted around 250. A third of the 100 hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be dead.

More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive, according to Gaza health authorities, which don’t distinguish between fighters and civilians.

Here’s the latest:

Potential obstacles to a Israel-Hamas agreement

Israel and Hamas have been holding indirect talks for more than a year aimed at ending the war in Gaza and returning scores of militant-held hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

There has been intensive mediation by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

But the talks have repeatedly stalled over several key issues. They include details of the exchange, whether the ceasefire would be permanent and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The war has ground on as each side has accused the other of backtracking.

— By Joseph Krauss.

Progress made in ceasefire talks and hostage release, officials say

CAIRO — U.S. and Arab mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal hasn’t been reached yet, officials said Monday.

Three officials acknowledged that progress has been made and said the coming days would be critical for ending more than 15 months of fighting that has destabilized the Middle East. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the talks.

One of the three officials and a Hamas official said that there were still a number of hurdles to clear. On several occasions over the past year, U.S. officials have said that they were on the verge of reaching a deal, only to have the talks stall.

— By Victoria Eastwood and Samy Magdy in Cairo, and Josef Federman in Jerusalem.

UAE delegation in Lebanon for embassy talks

BEIRUT — The state news agency of the United Arab Emirates says a high-level delegation from the oil-rich nation is in Beirut to undertake all necessary arrangements to reopen the UAE Embassy in Lebanon.

Monday’s move came days after Lebanon’s army commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun, was elected president ending a 26-month vacuum in the country’s top job.

The UAE withdrew its diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021 in protest to comments by a Lebanese Cabinet minister about the war in Yemen.

Aoun spoke by telephone with the president of the UAE over the weekend who told him the embassy will resume work in Beirut, according to Aoun’s office. His election is likely to improve Lebanon’s cold relations with oil-rich gulf Arab nations. Ties have been tense for years because of Iran’s influence in the small Mediterranean nation.

