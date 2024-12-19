Airstrikes target Yemen’s rebel-held capital after Houthi attack targets Israel View Photo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A series of intense airstrikes shook Yemen’s rebel-held capital early Thursday, shortly after a Houthi missile targeted central Israel.

It wasn’t immediately clear who launched the strikes on Sanaa, which the Houthis have held for over a decade.

American forces have launched a series of strikes on the Houthis over nearly a year due to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor. U.S. military officials did not acknowledge a request for comment.

Houthi-controlled media reported the strikes, but offered no immediate information on casualties nor damage.

The strikes happened just after the Israeli military said its air force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered the country’s territory.

“Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception,” the Israeli military said. Sirens sounded near Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas, and a large explosion was heard overhead at the time.

The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment. Israel has struck the Houthis in the past over attacks targeting Israel and in recent weeks have threatened to again attack the rebels.

The Houthis have targeted some 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023 after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.

The Houthis have seized one vessel and sunk two in a campaign that has also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by separate U.S.- and European-led coalitions in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have also included Western military vessels.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the United Kingdom to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press