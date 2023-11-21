Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Iran arrests gunman who opened fire near parliament

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s police arrested a gunman who opened fire near the nation’s parliament in the central part of the capital, Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.

The official IRNA news agency said police disarmed the man, who was carrying a shotgun. No one was injured. The report did not say when the incident took place.

The parliament held an open session on Tuesday. The gate of the chamber has long been a frequent location for protests over payments to workers, teachers and retirees.

In 2017, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks on Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of the late leader of the country that left dozens dead.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 