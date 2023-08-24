Clear
Rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel injures several people

By AP News

JERUSALEM (AP) — An avalanche of rock tumbled down a hillside in Israel near the Dead Sea on Thursday, Israeli medics said, injuring several people.

Israel’s rescue service did not give the exact number of injured but said the casualties included a 4-year-old girl and a seriously injured man. It was not immediately clear what caused the rockslide, which typically occurs when torrential rains or earthquakes create fissures in a rocky hillside.

The Israel-based volunteer emergency medical service United Hatzalah said that “numerous others” were still trapped under the rubble and that rescue teams were trying to reach them.

The rockslide took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in the country.

