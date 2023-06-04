Clear
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

By AP News
Police detain a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

MAY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan, and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

