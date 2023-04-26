Clear
By AP News
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

Pakistan army says 2 troops, 2 militants killed in shootout

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An army operation in Pakistan’s northwest targeting militants triggered a firefight that left two soldiers and two insurgents dead, the military said Wednesday.

The firefight happened in Tirah, a former militant stronghold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. It provided no details about the slain insurgents.

The raid came a day after the military announced it had expanded operations against militants across the country, especially in the northwestern former tribal regions that once served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban. The group has waged an insurgency over the past 15 years.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, are a separate organization but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. The takeover emboldened the TTP, which has stepped up attacks in recent months.

