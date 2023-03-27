Cloudy
At least 20 dead when bus hits bridge, burns in Saudi Arabia

By AP News
This is a locator map for Saudi Arabia with its capital, Riyadh. (AP Photo)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — At least 20 people were killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi state media reported.

Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It said the crash occurred when the vehicle’s brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.

The crash occurred during the first week of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk. Many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends during the Muslim holy month.

