AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

By AP News
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military gave few details about its operation in the northern city, which is known as a militant stronghold, and the army frequently operates there. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

FEBRUARY 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in February 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, political upheaval in Israel and also the aftermath in Syria of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan. ___

By The Associated Press

