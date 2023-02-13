Clear
UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

By AP News
FILE - Trucks loaded with UN humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake reach the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, Idlib province, Syria, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. After years of war, residents of areas in northwest Syria struck by a massive earthquake are grappling with their new and worsening reality. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria’s president has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment for millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months.

Currently, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa.

Guterres said in a statement the toll from the quake “continues to mount, delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency.”

“Opening these crossing points — along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs — will allow more aid to go in, faster,” the U.N. chief said.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus between Assad and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths. It came during a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council, which was briefed by Griffiths.

