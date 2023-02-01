Clear
32.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

By AP News
This is a locator map for the Suez Canal and the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo)

Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted

Photo Icon View Photo

CAIRO (AP) — A tanker transporting liquefied natural gas broke down in the Suez Canal on Wednesday but traffic in the global waterway was unaffected, a canal spokesperson said.

The Bahamas-flagged Grace Emilia suffered a malfunction of its rudder and tugboats pulled it to the side of the canal to allow other vessels to pass, said Geroge Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority.

He told The Associated Press that the north-bound tanker stopped working in the southern part of the canal, where a two-lane waterway enables ships to transit. Safwat said 68 vessels transited the canal on Wednesday.

He said the canal tugs were towing the Grace Emilia to Little Bitter Lake to repair the malfunction.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 