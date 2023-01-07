Cloudy
Egypt’s state media says roof collapse in Alexandria kills 2

By AP News
This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo)

CAIRO (AP) — The roof of a three-story apartment building collapsed early Saturday in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two people, Egypt’s state-run news agency reported.

Another person was injured in the incident in Alexandria’s Gomrouk neighborhood, MENA said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.

The victims were inside an electronics maintenance workshop in the building when the roof caved in, the report said, citing an unnamed civil defense source.

Footage circulated online showed rescuers removing rubble from a narrow street.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. The country’s government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement.

