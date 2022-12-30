Light Rain
Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim

By AP News

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos, some 700 kilometers (435 miles) northeast of Athens, were under review.

The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking.

The town’s mayor, Oder Mumin, announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of newly removed senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.

Greece’s Interior Ministry requested the investigation to “determine whether any illegal actions” were taken and to decide on “any necessary further action.”

