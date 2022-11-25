Partly Cloudy
Cheshmi’s late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales

By AP News
Referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca shows a red card to Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off with a red card in the 86th minute. Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal moments later and Iran wildly celebrated while some of the Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field. Outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the ongoing protests in Iran spilled over to the World Cup with pro-government fans harassing anti-government national team supporters.

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

