Suspected Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired five rockets into a border town in Turkey Monday, killing at least two people and injuring six others, an official said.

The rockets struck a high school and two houses in the town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, as well as a truck near a Turkish-Syria border gate, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Gaziantep’s Gov. Davut Gul said at least two of the injured were in serious condition.

The rocket attacks came days after Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. The Turkish warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG, officials said.

Syrian Kurdish officials have reported civilian deaths from the airstrikes.