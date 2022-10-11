Clear
Moderate quake shakes southern Turkey, no damage reported

By AP News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately-strong earthquake shook the southern Turkish province of Osmaniye on Tuesday, Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority said. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualties.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, AFAD, said the magnitude 5.1 quake was centered in the district of Duzici and struck at 6:48 p.m. (15:48 GMT). It was felt in neighboring provinces.

Gov. Erdinc Yilmaz of Osmaniye told the state-run news agency, Anadolu, that his office had not received any “negative report” concerning damage or injury, adding emergency teams were still working to identify possible damage.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

