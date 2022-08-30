Clear
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16

By AP News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A truck collided with a minibus packed with laborers on Tuesday in southwestern Iran, local media reported, killing at least 16 people.

The crash in the impoverished Khuzestan province also injured eight passengers, who were rushed to local hospitals. The truck was on the road linking the city of Shushtar with the city of Dezful when it crashed.

Public mourning was announced by Khuzestan’s officials in the city of Shushtar.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 