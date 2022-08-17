Cloudy
84.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bulgaria seizes 233 pounds of heroin worth $4.9 million

By AP News

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs have seized 106 kilograms (233 pounds) of heroin valued at 4.8 million euros ($4.9 million) found in a car entering from neighboring Turkey, officials said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the 38-year-old driver, who has dual French and Turkish citizenship, has been detained and could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

The narcotics were hidden in 209 sealed bags stashed under the seats of the car. They were discovered during a search Monday.

Drugs from the Mideast are often transported by road from Afghanistan through Iran, Turkey and Bulgaria to Western Europe.

European Union member Bulgaria has taken additional steps in recent years to crack down on drug trafficking.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 