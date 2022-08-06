Clear
Juventus vs. Atlético Madrid canceled amid unrest in Israel

By AP News

TEL AVIV (AP) — A friendly between Juventus and Atlético Madrid scheduled to be played in Tel Aviv has been canceled after an outbreak of fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinians, the two clubs said Saturday.

The game was due to be held at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday but the Italian and Spanish teams, along with game promoter Comtec Group, decided to call it off “in light of the current security situation,” the clubs said in almost identical statements.

Fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants raged on Saturday, with Israeli jets pounding Gaza while rockets flew the other way, a day after an Israeli strike killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

