Clear
67.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Heavy rains cause unseasonal floods, kill 39 in Afghanistan

By AP News

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people — including nine children — in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Fourteen other people were wounded, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The rains have caused land to slide, exposing unexploded ordnance from four decades of war and conflict. The mines are being moved and exploded under controlled circumstances to prevent further casualties, said OCHA.

This is the third time that the eastern region has experienced flash flooding in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains over two days in June.

In eastern Nangarhar and Nuristan, some 500 families were affected. About 800 hectares (close to 2,000 acres) of agricultural land were destroyed, along with four mosques, two canals, five local flour mills, a bridge, 19 km (12 miles) of road and three schools. As many as 500 livestock were killed.

loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 