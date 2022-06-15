Clear
Earthquakes strike off Iranian coast; no damage reported

By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Three earthquakes struck off Iran’s southern Kish Island on Wednesday, rattling Dubai and other areas across the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. Geological Survey said two magnitude 4.7 temblors struck, followed by a 5.3 off the island near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state television reported that authorities deployed rescue teams to the town of Jenah in Hormozgan province, though no damage and casualties were initially reported. Jenah is some 1,080 kilometers (670 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

