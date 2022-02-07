Dubai to charge for plastic bags, aims to outlaw in 2 years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The city-state of Dubai announced Monday it would begin charging a fee on plastic bags used in the sheikhdom, with an aim of outlawing them entirely in two years over environmental concerns.

A statement from the government-run Dubai Media Office said a 25-fil (6 cent) charge would start July 1.

“Sustainability has now become an imperative at the global level, reinforced by changing the behaviors of society in a way that reduces the environmental footprint of individuals,” the government said.

The government said the ban was necessary as both camels and turtles had died from the plastic.

Already, some grocery stores in the skyscraper-studded city have been encouraging the public to bring reusable bags when shopping.