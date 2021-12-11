One race to go to decide F1’s best title fight in years View Photo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen overcame a mistake in qualifying to grab the pole for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP. He’ll try Sunday to dethrone seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen flat-spotted his tires in the second qualifying group Saturday and seemed to give Hamilton the advantage. But the Dutchman salvaged his mistake with a lap at 1 minute, 22.109-seconds around Yas Marina Circuit to put his Red Bull on top. Hamilton attempted to bump him from the pole as the clock wound down but he was .371-seconds slower and will start second in his Mercedes next to his rival.

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer