One race to go to decide F1’s best title fight in years

By AP News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during practice for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen overcame a mistake in qualifying to grab the pole for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP. He’ll try Sunday to dethrone seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen flat-spotted his tires in the second qualifying group Saturday and seemed to give Hamilton the advantage. But the Dutchman salvaged his mistake with a lap at 1 minute, 22.109-seconds around Yas Marina Circuit to put his Red Bull on top. Hamilton attempted to bump him from the pole as the clock wound down but he was .371-seconds slower and will start second in his Mercedes next to his rival.

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

