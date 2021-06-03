Mostly clear
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By AP News
Women wait their turn to receive cash vouchers from an officer under the government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash program for families in need, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 27-June 2, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israelis and Palestinians are cleaning up and taking stock after a cease-fire was reached in the 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief Photographer for Israel & the Palestinian Territories.

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press

