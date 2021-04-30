Partly cloudy
EXPLAINER: What remains as US ends Afghan ‘forever war’

By AP News
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015 file photo, a U.S. service member salutes her fallen comrades during a memorial ceremony for six Airmen killed in a suicide attack, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. ter 20 years America is ending its “forever” war in Afghanistan. There’s conflicting views even among U. S. military minds as to whether the time is right. For others there is another lingering question: Was it worth it? (Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/U.S. Air Force via AP)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — America is ending its “forever” war in Afghanistan after 20 years and leaving the convoluted question of “Was it worth it?” The original mission of the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 was to eliminate the threat of al-Qaida and bring down its patrons, the Taliban. That succeeded in some ways: al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was killed, his group heavily damaged and the Taliban ousted from rule. But success in the expanded mission, rebuilding and bringing peace to Afghanistan, is as far away as ever. The U.S. is leaving a country that is torn by conflict and, if negotiations fail, could plunge into even more brutal civil war. 

By KATHY GANNON
Associated Press

