AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By AP News
A Christian worshipper prays in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally where many Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, during the Holy Saturday procession in Jerusalem's old city, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 1-7, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians in Jerusalem were able to celebrate Easter in larger numbers, due to Israel’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign — though the lack of Christian pilgrims from abroad was keenly felt. In Hamdayet in eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia, Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray spoke about what is being called ethnic cleansing in the stricken region. Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and one of its most powerful.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

