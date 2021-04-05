Sunny
Man kill 9-year-old son, 7 other relatives, himself in Iran

By AP News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A man gunned down his 9-year-old son and seven relatives of his two wives before killing himself Monday in southwestern Iran, state media reported.

The 50-year-old man also allegedly wounded three others in the shootings in the city of Ahvaz, the report by the official IRNA news agency said. It had no details on the fate of the two wives. Polygamy is legal in Iran.

The report said the assailant, who was not identified, had a criminal record and had previously served time in prison without elaborating.

Gun violence is rare in Iran, where citizens are only allowed to own hunting rifles.

In 2017, a prisoner on leave gunned down five people and injured four others in a rampage in the central Iranian city of Arak. In 2016 a man killed 10 relatives in a remote rural area in the country’s south.

