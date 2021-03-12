Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli PM, recovering after surgery View Photo

JERUSALEM (AP) — Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Israeli prime minister, is recovering after having her appendix removed, his office said Friday.

She was hospitalized with appendicitis on Thursday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said she is in good condition, and the Netanyahus thanked the numerous public figures who had wished her well.

It said the prime minister was with her before and after she went into the operating room. Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial for corruption and fighting for his political career ahead of elections later this month.

Her illness had raised questions about whether Netanyahu would be able to make a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. In the end, Netanyahu said he was forced to postpone the visit because of a dispute with neighboring Jordan.