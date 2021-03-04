Mostly clear
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By AP News
Protesters stand next to burning tires blocking a main road during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 25-March 3, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region: The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated during daylight, before Israeli authorities imposed an overnight curfew due to the coronavirus; and Beirut was darkened by burning tires, again, after the Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar amid an unrelenting economic and political crisis.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling, Dusan Vranic, and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

The Associated Press

