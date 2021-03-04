AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 25-March 3, 2021.
This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region: The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated during daylight, before Israeli authorities imposed an overnight curfew due to the coronavirus; and Beirut was darkened by burning tires, again, after the Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar amid an unrelenting economic and political crisis.
The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling, Dusan Vranic, and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
The Associated Press