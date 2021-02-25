Sunny
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By AP News
A man walks near the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where Mother Nature painted swaths of Israel and Lebanon with snow, while a massive oil spill in Israel left a young whale beached and scores of sea creatures suffocated in black, sticky tar.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

The Associated Press

