Libya’s factions head into run-off on interim government

CAIRO (AP) — Delegates form Libya’s warring sides are narrowing down the candidates for their interim government to two lists. The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, with 74 envoys from around Libya, convened on Friday near Geneva to cast their ballots for the four lists of candidates running for the interim authority that will oversee Libya as part of an effort to rebuild state institutions and lead to a national election on Dec. 24. As no list secured the required 60% of votes in the first round, a run-off is expected later in the day between the two lists with the highest number of votes.

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press