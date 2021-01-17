Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Russian-flagged cargo ship sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast on Sunday and emergency workers were out rescuing the crew, an official said.

The Turkish coast guard said the ship was called ARVIN and the ship’s crew were on lifeboats, according to official Anadolu news agency.

The governor of Bartin province announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and said rescue efforts had reached least three crewmembers out of the 15 who were on three lifeboats. Gov. Sinan Guner said there were no reports of deaths.

The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.

“The weather conditions are bad and the rescue teams are also having trouble getting out but they will,” he told Anadolu.

Rescue workers from the coast guard and Turkey’s emergency authority were at the site. The governor said they had also requested help from civilian ships.