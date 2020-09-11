Cloudy
Explosions occur at Jordanian military munitions depot

By AP News

ZARQA, Jordan (AP) — Several explosions occurred early Friday in a Jordanian military base warehouse where unsuitable mortar bombs were being dismantled, authorities said.

The warehouses are in an isolated area east of the city of Zarqa, a government spokesperson and the armed forces said. The surrounding area was sealed by security forces.

No injuries so far have been recorded, the state-run new agency Petra reported, citing a government spokesperson, Amjad Adaileh.

A preliminary investigation indicates the explosions were caused by an electrical fault in the warehouse, Adaileh added.

The statement from the armed forces said a committee was formed to determine the causes of the explosion.

By OMAR AKOUR
Associated Press

