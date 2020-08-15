Sunny
105.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Turkey’s daily virus infection rate at highest in 45 days

By AP News
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Turkey's interior ministry announced new measures Wednesday to curb the spread of COVID-19 as daily confirmed cases peaked above 1,000. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Turkey’s daily virus infection rate at highest in 45 days

Photo Icon View Photo

ISTANBUL (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Turkey hit its highest level in 45 days on Saturday, the country’s health minister said as he announced 1,256 new cases.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of seriously ill patients, mostly with underlying medical conditions, was also on the rise with 668 people.

The ministry said 21 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 5,955. More than 248,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Turkey since March. Experts say, however, that all confirmed officials are undercounts due to limited testing, missed mild cases, possible government manipulation and other factors.

Mask wearing in public is mandatory in much of Turkey but the country has lifted many of the restrictions previously put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 