CORRECTION: Israeli racer recalls surviving Munich massacre

By AP News
FILE - On Sept. 5, 1972, a Palestinian commando group seizes the Israeli Olympic team quarters at the Olympic Village in Munich, Germany. A member of the commando group is seen here as he appears with a hood over his face on the balcony of the building, where they hold several Israeli athletes hostage. (AP Photo/Kur Stumpf, File)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Olympic racewalker Shaul Ladany was jolted awake. In an instant, the world record holder in the 50-mile walk was thrust into one of sports’ greatest tragedies and a seminal moment in modern history _ the kidnapping and massacre of his fellow Israeli team members at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The killing shocked the world, gave the Palestinian cause an audience and ushered in a new era of global terrorism, with Israel dispatching a special Mossad unit around the world to hunt down and eliminate all those involved. For Ladany, a Holocaust survivor, the lessons still linger. He says it taught him to “never be afraid” but become “more careful.”

By ARON HELLER
Associated Press

