Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 Things to Know for Today

By AP News
In this photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in protective gear prepare to draw blood from volunteers participating in a trial of a coronavirus vaccine at the Budenko Main Military Hospital outside Moscow, Russia. Russia is boasting that it’s about to be the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, but scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush could backfire. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

5 Things to Know for Today

Photo Icon View Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP MOVES TO BAN TIKTOK, WECHAT The executive orders take effect in 45 days and could bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, effectively removing them from distribution in the U.S.

2. MORE BODIES RECOVERED IN LEBANON French and Russian rescue teams with dogs are searching the port area, the day after Emmanuel Macron promised aid and vowed to press for Lebanese governmental reforms.

3. RUSSIA’S RACE FOR VACCINE RAISES CONCERNS Scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush for a COVID-19 vaccine could backfire and point to ethical issues that undermine confidence in the Russian studies.

4. ‘YOU ARE NOT DEMONSTRATING’ Violent clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, persist and the city’s mayor is decrying the unrest, saying demonstrators are “attempting to commit murder.”

5. SETH ROGEN SPARKS UPROAR IN ISRAEL The Jewish comedian’s comments in podcast about Israel — especially saying the country “doesn’t make sense” — infuriated many Israel supporters.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 