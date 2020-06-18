The Latest: Pakistan reopens border with Iran for goods View Photo

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan on Thursday announced that it is reopening its key southwestern Taftan border crossing with neighboring Iran to allow trade between the two countries.

Thursday’s move comes three months after the border in Baluchistan province was closed by Islamabad to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. However, the ban on movement of people will remain in place until further order.

Authorities say the border was being opened immediately to specially facilitate export of mangoes and other perishable food items to Iran.

The development comes despite a surge in COVID-19 deaths, as Pakistan reported 118 more deaths from the coronavirus Thursday.

It brought coronavirus-related fatalities to 3,093 and overall infections to 160,118.

___

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

KEY WEST, Fla. — Commissioners in Monroe County, in the Florida Keys, have voted to make facial coverings mandatory, effective immediately, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

An ordinance now requires facial covering over the nose and mouth for all employees and customers in business and other public places where there is a roof overhead. Patrons in restaurants and bars are permitted to remove their masks to eat and drink.

Commissioners recommend that anyone 6 and older should carry a mask when they leave home, and to wear it “whenever they come within six feet of another person.”

The order applies to throughout the county and the city of Key West. Other municipalities may adopt ordinances with different requirements.

Violation of the mask order is punishable by fines, but not jail time, the commission said in a news release.

___

DAVIE, Fla. — A Jewish community center in South Florida closed its preschool camp after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The child of one of the staff members also tested positive, Scott Ehrlich, CEO of the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie told news outlets.

The preschool was closed from mid-March until June 1, when it reopened with daily cleanings. After the school year ended on June 12, the preschool camp opened Monday with 80 campers, ages three months to 5.

“We didn’t have to close the entire preschool, but we said let’s do it and get it done and then reopen in a reasonable amount of time,” Ehrlich told the Miami Herald.

A reopening plan will be developed and the entire school building will be cleaned and disinfected, he said.

___

BANGKOK— Dozens of people have gathered outside the prime minister’s office complex in Thailand to demand that the government scrap an emergency decree it enacted in March to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The protesters believe Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government no longer needs emergency powers to control the coronavirus, and instead is using them to harass its political opponents. Authoritarian leaders using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to increase their power and quash dissent have become a concern in several countries, most notably in Hungary in Europe and the Philippines in Southeast Asia.

LONDON — Britain’s government is scrapping its existing coronavirus tracing smartphone app and switching to a model based on technology supplied by Apple and Google, the BBC reports.

The government’s app is being trialled on the Isle of Wight, and was expected to be rolled out in the rest of the country later. But the program, previously hailed as a fundamental pillar of the U.K. response to the pandemic, has been delayed.

On Wednesday, the official responsible for the app said it may not be ready until the winter and that it is not the “priority” at the moment.

The data gathered by the Apple-Google design is expected to be less centralized but it is said to have less privacy concerns than the government version.

The government was to brief reporters later Thursday about the next stage of development in the contact tracing app.

___

LISBON, Portugal — More COVID-19 flare-ups are keeping authorities busy in Portugal, where officials reported 417 new cases and one death Thursday.

Though the country’s overall number of hospitalizations has remained stable, fresh outbreaks in recent days have occurred at nursing homes and a major hospital, where officials have reported a total of more than 100 new infections and enacted emergency procedures.

Meanwhile, authorities say tracking, testing and surveillance systems are in place at hot spots in satellite towns around Lisbon and in the southern Algarve region, where around 40 new cases are linked to an illegal weekend party in the city of Lagos.

The Directorate for Health said 325 of the new cases announced Thursday were detected at communities in the Lisbon metropolitan area.

Portugal has recently been reporting on average more than 300 new cases each day. The country has officially recorded just over 38,000 cases and 1,524 deaths.

—-

ZAGREB, Croatia — After Montenegro and Slovenia, Croatia is also reporting a spike in new coronavirus infections following the reopening of its borders.

Croatian health authorities said Thursday that 11 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours after weeks of very low results. In the northern Istria peninsula, a resurgence came after two months of no cases at all.

Authorities say most of the new cases have been imported. Croatia has reopened for visitors in hopes of salvaging its crucial summer tourism season along the Adriatic Sea coast.

Officials urged the citizens to respect protective anti-virus measures like social distancing and wearing masks. Croatia has had nearly 2,300 cases and 107 virus-related deaths.

___

BEIJING — A Chinese public health expert says an outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing is under control and the number of new cases should drop in the coming days.

Wu Zunyou from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a news conference Thursday that such outbreaks are inevitable but that this one was larger than expected because it happened in a major market.

Authorities have confirmed 158 cases in Beijing in the past week. Most if not all have been linked to the city’s largest wholesale food market, where thousands of people work. Wu said workers in the seafood section were infected first and in greater numbers than those in the meat and vegetable sections.

Tests for the coronavirus in food imports, conducted across the country following the market outbreak, were all negative, a customs administration notice said.

A city transport spokesman said at the news conference that bus service between Beijing and other provinces would be suspended starting Friday to try to prevent the outbreak’s spread.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s government has announced a new system of fines and penalties for businesses that are found to be violating regulations imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Under details published Thursday in the government gazette, fines for violations will range from 1,000 euros to 50,000 euros ($1,125 to $56,240). For bars and restaurants, offending businesses will be shut down for 15 days for the first violation, 30 days for the second violation and 60 days for the third if all three violations occur within three months.

Other retail businesses face similar penalties.

Regulations include limits on the number of people allowed into a business depending on its physical size, distances to be maintained between tables at cafes, bars, restaurants and outdoor movie theaters, and mandatory masks to be work by staff handling fresh food.

Greece imposed a lockdown early in its outbreak, a move credited with keeping overall numbers of deaths and seriously ill people low.

___

PRAGUE — A Czech car industry group says the car production in the country fell by 52.9% year-on-year in May as the industry’s crisis continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Czech Automotive Industry Association says the industry began slightly recovering in May after it was down by 88.5 % in April but remains under pressure due to a lack of demand.

The new car registration was down by 44.4% in May, it says.

Overall, a total of 399,681 cars were made in the country in the first five months of the year, down by 35.7% compared with the same period last year.

“The whole industry is now at a crossroad,” said Zdenek Petzl, the association’s executive director. “It’s key for the state to invest into its future prosperity as some other neighboring countries have done and support by that the economy’s recovery and employment.”

The Czech economy relies heavily on the car industry. Germany’s Volkswagen, South Korea’s Hyundai and Japan-France’s Toytota/PSA all have major plants in the country.

___

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that Japan is discussing possible resumption of mutual visits with four countries — Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand — where the coronavirus infections have been largely taken under control.

Japan has imposed entry bans from more than 110 countries to keep out the infections. Japan is trying to gradually resume business trips and tourism starting with the four countries as exceptions. Visits are expected to restart with ample precautions, including virus tests, Abe said, though he did not give further details such as timing.

Abe said Japan is also lifting domestic travel restrictions, allowing residents to travel outside of their own prefectures. Domestic tourism will gradually restart, and events of up to 1,000 people can also resume, Abe said.

Business restrictions for host and hostess clubs and other night entertainment deemed high risk of infections can also reopen under disease prevention guidelines worked out jointly by the health ministry and operators.

.—-

LONDON — The chief scientist at the World Health Organization says the agency hopes there will be about 2 billion doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of next year that would be reserved for “priority populations.”

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing: “It’s a big if because we don’t have any vaccine that’s proven.”

She said that because of the numerous vaccine candidates currently being tested, WHO hoped at least some might prove ready for use next year.

Swaminathan said that WHO recommends immunizing people at risk first, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions like diabetes or respiratory disease, as well as key workers.

But Swaminathan noted that there was still no strategy regarding any possible global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. “WHO will propose these solutions,” she said. “Countries need to agree and come to a consensus. That’s the only way this can work.”

Numerous developed countries including Britain, France, the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. have already struck deals with pharmaceuticals to secure vaccine supplies for their citizens first.

WHO and partners have called for drugmakers to suspend their patent rights on any effective COVID-19 vaccine and for billions of dollars to buy vaccines for developing countries.

___

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases following the reopening of the country’s borders.

Health authorities said Thursday eight new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, including three foreign citizens.

Slovenia had very few or no case for nearly a month before numbers started to rise gradually in the past days. The STA news agency says most have been imported cases.

Slovenia has reported around 1,500 cases while 109 people have died.

By The Associated Press