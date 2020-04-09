Light rain
Second prime minister-designate in 5 weeks resigns in Iraq

By AP News

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdrew his candidacy Thursday following political infighting, leaving a leadership vacuum at the helm of the government amid a severe economic crisis and viral pandemic.

Adnan Al-Zurfi’s candidacy was imperiled in the past 48 hours when key Shiite parties rallied around Iraq’s intelligence chief, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to replace him. His chances were further diminished when the main Kurdish and Sunni blocs withdrew support for his candidacy.

Iraq’s president appointed Kadhimi as prime minister-designate shortly after Al-Zurfi’s resignation.

