Sonora Sex Crime Suspect’s Mugshot Released

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office continues to be tight-lipped about the details surrounding a Sonora man’s arrest for child sex crimes but has released his mugshot.

As reported here yesterday, 53-year-old Michael Pavao was arrested on possible charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. While detectives have not released many details surrounding those crimes including possible victims, their ages and where they are from, spokesperson Nicco Sandelin has released to Clarke Broadcasting Pavao’s booking photo that is in the image box.

Initially, Sandelin relayed that a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force led to Pavao’s handcuffing but would not say when that information came into investigators. He now details that detectives received that information in mid-December of last year, which led to the several weeks’ investigation and eventual arrest of Pavao’s on Tuesday.

Sandelin adds that no further details regarding the investigation are being released at this time.