Wind Advisory For The Mother Lode, Snow In The Mountains

A strong Pacific cold front will move inland today, causing brief periods of gusty winds during the morning and into the early afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley for today from 5 AM through 1 PM.

The strongest winds are expected to be mainly along and east of the Interstate 5 corridor, including the lower elevations of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Sustained southerly winds up to twenty-five mph are expected, with gusts up to forty mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Strong winds can difficult driving conditions. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Additionally, A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet from 7 AM this morning through 10 PM Monday night.

Total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range from two inches to fifteen inches.

Winds will gust as high as 45 mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest of the Sierra Nevada.

Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and slick, snow covered roads, as well as the potential for road closures. Tire chains will likely be required for travel above 4,500 feet.

If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.