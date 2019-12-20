Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory For Sunday

Caltrans clearing Hwy 108 near Strawberry View Photo

A weather system will bring snow to the mountains late Saturday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet on Sunday from 7 AM to 10 PM.

The snow will initially begin over the Coastal Range, Shasta County mountains, and southern Cascades late Saturday, spreading south into the northern Sierra Nevada Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations of five to ten inches are expected. Localized amounts up to 15 inches are possible.

Snow combined with gusty winds will create difficult mountain travel conditions. If travel is necessary, carry chains and expect lengthy delays. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.