Winter Weather Advisory For The Sierra Nevada

A weather system will bring moderate snow today for elevations above 4,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada and portions of the Coastal Range.

The snow levels that currently range from 3,000 to 3,500 feet this morning, will be rising to above 4,000 feet this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 10 PM tonight for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, a few inches of snow is possible down to the 3,000 foot elevation. Two to four inches of snow is likely at 3,500 feet.

The total snow accumulation above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from five inches to a foot-and-a-half.

Expect hazardous mountain travel as snow is expected. If travel is necessary, carry chains and expect travel delays. Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.