Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory This Friday, Saturday

Old Strawberry Road View Photo

A weather system will bring snow to the Sierra Nevada Friday afternoon through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada for elevations above 6,500 feet, from noon on Friday through 10 AM Saturday.

The snow will become heavier Friday evening through early Saturday for elevations above 6,500 feet.

The snow showers will continue at times through Saturday.

Total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation will range from four to fifteen inches.

Winds could gust as high as thirty-five mph.

Snow combined with gusty winds could create difficult travel conditions for travelers over the Sierra passes. If travel is necessary, carry chains and expect lengthy delays. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Slow down while traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.