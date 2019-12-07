Weekend Storm Arrives Tonight

Heavy Rain in Sonora View Photo

A strong winter storm will impact Northern California from tonight through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, through 7 PM Sunday.

The snow will become heavy over the Sierra this evening and it will continue at times through Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation will range from three inches to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as fifty mph over exposed ridgetops and along the crest of the Sierra.

The snow combined with strong winds could significantly reduce visibility. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Mountain travel will be hazardous and is not advised. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, an extra flashlight and warm clothing in your vehicle. Expect lengthy delays.

The snow will decrease Sunday night with dry weather expected on Monday.

Additionally, there is a Wind Advisory in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 10 PM tonight through 1 PM Saturday.

Winds will range from twenty to thirty mph with gusts ranging from thirty to fifty mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.